DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating human remains found.

The highway patrol said a mushroom hunter found the remains Friday night on private property in rural Daviess County, northeast of the Kansas City metro.

The remains have not been identified at this time.

The highway patrol has not released any further information about the case. FOX4 will update this story as we confirm more information.