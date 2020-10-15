Music festival coming to Kansas City this weekend to benefit local arts community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the first music festivals in Kansas City since the pandemic started is this weekend. Fermata KC is uniting local artists of all genres to perform live. The money will go to help the local arts community.

The socially distant festival will happen on the southeast lawn of the World War I Memorial.

Organizers are calling it “The Sound of Kansas City”. It’s a festival benefitting local musicians.

Eight local artists are excited to finally perform live with DJ appearances between each 30 minute set.

Calvin Arsenia said this has been a long time coming. He and countless other local artists have had show after show cancelled due to the pandemic.

Desmond Mason, Pianist and Producer with Flutienastiness and the Soul Beats said he’s lost at least 75% of his work.

“I’ve been able to stay afloat, but it’s kind of been torture,” Mason said.

Ben Wendt, lead singer of The Way Way Back, said they haven’t performed live since February.

“Local musicians barely make money as is, then you take away the ability to gig out, you take away the ability to sell t-shirts and stuff like that,” Wendt said.

Tickets starting at $100 get four people at 10X10 ft. plot. So, one ticket = 4 attendees.

If you feel more comfortable in the car that’s an option too for $75. You’ll be able to listen on your car radio at 90.9.

“It means a lot because of the support,” Jazz Flautist of Flutienastiness and the Soul BeatsAmber Underwood said. “It’s been tough on us and losing a lot of our shows and gigs and our income.”

“We’re going to be giving it all back to Kansas City, man” Drummer Percussionist of Flutienastiness and the Soul Beats Bryan Alford said. ” God gives us the grace of music and the ability to do what we do and we’re going to give it all right back to him and everybody in Kansas City. They’re going to enjoy every bit of it!”

The festival is Sunday, October 18. If there is rain, the festival will be rescheduled to Nov. 1.

Organizers said 3% of the proceeds go to the musicians performing and the rest will be used to build a rehearsal studio for all local artists in the community.

Tickets and more information can be found here.