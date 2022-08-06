BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. – Lines stretched outside Azura Amphitheater hours after gates opened Saturday for the Breakaway Music Festival headlined by the Chainsmokers.



“We were here yesterday and it was just so hot and we knew it was going to be hotter today so you really got to pick and choose who you want to see,” Rachel Bush said.



They brought their hydration packs and their personal fans, but there was little people could do to beat the heat.



“It’s like 98 degrees out first thing you got to do is get in there, fill it up so you don’t pass out,” Sean Kelly said.



“I’m sweating, I’m sweating, this is going to be hell,” Jess Love said.



People not seeking shade who braved the crowds near the stage got misted regularly by staff with hoses.



Across town, at the Innovation Festival, an economic workforce and community development effort highlighting innovators across the midwest, organizers had a different plan for keeping people cool.



“That’s one of the reasons Crown Center is an ideal space. You can just walk right over to the air conditioned shops for some air conditioning and come back for the next band,” Sonia Hall said.



Of course even on the weekend, it’s not all fun in the sun. Workers were busy building a retaining wall in front of New Hope M.B. Church.



“We take breaks almost every 15-30 minutes. So we lay some heavy stones then we rest again and we take turns also, that’s why there’s plenty of us,” Juan Martinez said.



Whether you were laying rocks, or rocking out, hydration is certainly the name of the game. Both multi-day festivals wrapped up Saturday night, but unfortunately that heat advisory is going to extend through Sunday evening.