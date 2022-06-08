OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department released video from the traffic camera at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue as the storms passed through the area.

Moments into the video, a flash of lightning affects the stop lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage has spread throughout the metro, especially in Johnson County, Kansas.

Earlier this morning, nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City Metro were without power.

Evergy is working to restore power to the tens-of-thousands of homes.