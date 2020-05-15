MVP Patrick Mahomes to deliver Texas Tech virtual commencement speech

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the defeat of the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced on May 15 that Patrick Mahomes is honoring his college roots with a speech at their virtual commencement ceremony.

“We’ve got the MVP of commencement speakers next Saturday,” the university tweeted.

The university is celebrating their graduates a few different ways in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Their virtual ceremony will take place on their Texas Tech University Live Stream web page on May 23, starting at 9 a.m. Mahomes will speak during this time, though it’s not exactly clear when this will happen.

The school is also planning on holding future, in-person ceremonies on Aug. 8. Some of the ceremonies may change to other dates to accommodate large crowds.

Mahomes posted up eye-popping numbers during his time at Texas Tech, capitalizing on a pass-heavy offense geared toward putting up points. He started 29 games over three seasons and became only the third player in Football Bowl Subdivision history with multiple seasons of 5,000 yards total offense.

Recently, the Chiefs extended Mahomes’ contract with a fifth year option, and projections indicate his salary could become record-setting in the coming years.