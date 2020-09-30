‘My brother’s dead, for what?!’: Family reacts to deadly shooting at Kansas City Dollar Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after a supposed argument inside a metro store escalated. In the aftermath, boarded up windows and broken glass littering the parking lot told the story of a deadly shooting at the Dollar Tree.

“I mean, I don’t get it. All this for what, my brother’s dead, for what?!” Henderson’s sister Lakeisha Ridge said.

Ridge’s pain and grief came out in full force as she yelled through the storefront windows at employees that their co-worker shot and killed her brother.

“He works here! Where’s he at?” Ridge exclaimed.



Kansas City police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found Terrel Henderson, 31, with serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“It didn’t have to go that far,” Ridge said. “When you can stop something from escalating, and being bigger than what it is, like somebody dying over a small thing, then stop it!”

Police believe a Dollar Tree employee was involved, but say it’s too early in the investigation to know how. They haven’t described or identified a suspect yet.

Ridge said the incident started when her brother got into an argument with the manager.

“I guess the manager’s a female. So, the male employee was like ‘you can’t talk to her like that’ and ‘well we’ll go outside and fight or whatever,'” Ridge explained. “And I guess when they went outside to fight or whatever, that’s when my brother was shot.”



She talked with police in the parking lot Tuesday where her brother was killed. She hopes they find the person responsible.

“I want to know the truth. I want to know who did this to my brother. I want him to pay,” Ridge said.

The company provided this statement to FOX4:

We are shaken by yesterday’s incident at one of our Kansas City area stores, and our thoughts are with all of those affected. The safety and security of customers and associates is our first priority… and we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement. Since there is an active investigation, we are not able to provide further comment at this time. Dollar Tree statement

Dollar Tree said it is also offering grief counselors for employees.

Police are checking to see if any store cameras or ones in the parking lot can shed light on what happened. They are currently working to provide a person of interest.