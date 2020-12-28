‘My dad was my world.’ Rockford shooting victim was Vietnam vet, cancer survivor

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Monday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J Hanley named the deceased victims. The three include 73-year-old Dennis Steinhoff, 69-year-old Jerome Woodfork, and 65-year-old Thomas Furseth.

The other surviving victims include a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl shot in the shoulder. Hanley says that Webb was on leave from the Army visiting family in Rockford.

One of the victims had dinner with his family before he went to Shooter’s Bar & Grill at Don Carter Lanes, one of his favorite hangouts.

Michele Rave sat down with his daughter who says he can’t ever be replaced.

“You can never replace a person you can replace anything and everything else but you can replace a person you love,” said Regina Maschke.

Dennis Steinhoff was at Don Carter Lanes on Saturday. He was one of three who were shot and killed.

“He was the most loving, funny selfless, giving beyond man ever. He was there for everyone,” said Steinhoff’s daughter, Regina Maschke.

Regina says her father is a regular customer at the bar there, Shooters. He just had dinner before leaving for the bar.

“So he came over ate and hung out and left here around 5:15 that night,” she said.

Then she got a text message.

“My niece texted me around that time and said “Where’s grandpa? Is he at OTB?” I said “yeah why?” She said, ‘Oh my god there’s been a mass shooting all over Facebook.'” she described. “So I hurried up and called my dad–and he always answers but he didn’t answer so I started getting a little anxious. I called him 14 more times and nothing.”

She then got the news no one wants to hear.

“I almost was in shock I got out I was starting to vomit I couldn’t breathe like, I almost started hyperventilating. I just couldn’t believe that he was in there gone and shot,” Maschke said.

She describes him as a loving family man, a Vietnam War vet, and a cancer survivor.

“My dad was my world, my whole life. He’s my daddy. He’s the most selfless, big-hearted. funny guy in the world,” she added.

If you are interested in donating to the victims’ families, click here.

MORE HEADLINES: