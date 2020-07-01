‘My first instinct was to help’: Man caught in middle of Raytown shooting that killed teen

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police are investigating after a Tuesday night shooting left one teen dead, and two other men injured.

The shooting happened near 63rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard and the Raytown Plaza Shopping Center.

“This isn’t a bad neighborhood, hasn’t been a bad neighborhood, not something you would expect every day,”said Chris Trinidad who witnessed the shooting. “The world is crazy right now. You think things like that won’t happen in your back door, you just never know now.”

Trinidad said he was at the Maytag Equipped Laundry, in the same shopping plaza, when he heard the gunshots.

“At first, we thought maybe those were fireworks, then when the glass started breaking it was like oh no, not fireworks, definitely gunshots,” Trinidad said.

He said between 10 to 15 people were also inside and immediately started taking cover, as the gunshots continued. He says two men frantically ran inside the laundromat with blood trails following.

“Both of them were very high panicked, they were both definitely in shock.I didn’t even look to see who was chasing him, he ran through the door and I saw bleeding and the first thing I thought, you have to stop the bleeding so that an ambulance can get here and save him,” Trinidad said.

With a background in emergency medical services, Trinidad says he worked to apply pressure to one of the men’s wounds and calm them down. Another person called 911.

Police say at least one of the men were shot. The teenage boy was found dead down the street at the Discount Smoke And Convenience Store parking lot.

Business owners are still working to clean up blood and replace broken windows shattered by bullets, while police are trying to piece together what happened and the large scene.

Police are not identifying the victim or releasing any further information in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.