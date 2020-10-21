‘My uncle and my brother:’ Family of KC man killed by police mourning another loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The family of Donnie Sanders, still reeling with the loss of the 47-year-old shot and killed by a KCPD officer in March, now dealing with another tragedy.

On October 15, 22-year-old Patrick Sanders was shot and killed. He was found dead in the hallway of Stonegate Apartments on E. 42nd Street.

There is no suspect description and no arrests.

“My brother, none of my brothers are gang affiliated or nothing of that sort. I can’t see why somebody would be interested in taking his life. I don’t understand it, I don’t understand the senseless killing, I don’t understand it at all,” said Sanders’ brother Dominique Sanders.

The 22-year old with dreams of being a star ball player, Kansas City’s 150th homicide.

“He was the happiest person, he was always happy, he brought smiles to everyone around him, you can’t be around him and not smile or laugh, he was so goofy,” said Sanders. “We’ve been together his whole life, all our memories and all that stuff is down the drain.”

The voices speaking out for Donnie Sanders still going strong, with signs, photos and t-shirts, all with a common message: Justice for Donnie.

They want the officer to face charges, waiting more than 200 days since the shooting.

The family now calling for double the justice and the person responsible for killing Patrick Sanders to come forward.

“We didn’t get to see the man that he was working to become, that was just cut short, we won’t see that,” Sanders said. “Honestly, I didn’t know what to think. I didn’t think it was real, it kind of took me a couple days to accept it, and come to copes with it. The whole situation is just crazy. My uncle and my brother.”

If you have information call the T-I-P-S Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).