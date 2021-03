KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a new way for Kansas City, MO residents to request city services and track current ones.

The myKCMO app will allow residents to report new problems, check the status of an existing request or ask questions.

myKCMO can be used to report potholes, illegal dumping, missed trash pickups in a.

Calling 311 or (816) 513-1313 or contacting @KCMO311 on Twitter is still available for residents.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.