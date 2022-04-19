INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — People living on Sheley Avenue in Independence say they have been dealing with water flowing onto their street and into their homes for at least a year.

While they deal with water damage and leaks, crews are reportedly struggling to find the source of the leak.

“There used to be a house, and I don’t know what happened, but when they demolished it, it broke a water line from my understanding,” said one neighbor. “Every time we call the city, they say they will come out and look at it, they never shut the water down or anything.”

“The water’s been leaking out for a while, they kind of smacked a plate on top, that was their fix,” said Katie Johnston who also lives nearby.

After reportedly months of complaints and calls to the city, neighbors called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help.

Johnston said the water is responsible for flooding one neighbor’s basement, road erosion and multiple car wrecks.

“People lose control of their vehicles and end up right in the ditch. I had a tow truck and a car stuck in the ditch, and they still have not fixed anything with it at all. It’s just one of those things the city of Independence will not do anything about.”

A spokesperson for the City of Independence tells FOX4 crews will visit the site to locate source of leak. If a main break is found, repairs will begin immediately.

Neighbors are asked to call (816) 325-7658 to report water main breaks in the city and (816) 325-7640 for after-hours emergencies.