Naked California man arrested after chugging wine from moving tanker truck

MODESTO, Calif. — A man has been arrested after he was caught chugging wine from a moving tanker truck, all while only wearing underwear.

Video shows a man running and jumping onto the outside of the tanker as the vehicle travels down a highway in California. The driver was hauling red wine and quickly noticed he was losing fluid.

It turned out that the suspect had unscrewed a valve underneath the truck and was gulping as much wine as he could.

“This individual was able to release the wine from under the tanker, and he placed himself underneath the tanker in such a manner,” highway patrol officer Tom Olsen said. “The best way to describe this was somebody doing like snow angels.”

The trucking company says they weighed their tanker after all this was over and found they had lost about 1,000 gallons of red wine. That’s enough to fill about 5,000 red wine bottles.

The suspect could be charged with breaking open container laws — among other charges.

“I’ve listen to thousands and thousands of calls,” officer Olsen said. “This one’s up there in the top ten.”