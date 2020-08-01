NASA confirms SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown near Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Flo. — NASA confirmed on their blog that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown near Pensacola on Sunday, August 2, 2020, WKRG reported.

Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go,” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored, and officials will evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown sight.

SpaceX will monitor weather conditions until 2.5 hours before scheduled undocking when the they will proceed with departure. Splashdown is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. local time.

This is the first splashdown reentry since the 1970s. The vehicle will enter the water 125 miles off shore.

Nexstar sister station WKRG will work in tandem with NASA to provide live coverage. You can also follow NASA’s stream beginning at 4:15 p.m., here.

Click here to read the 10 things you need to know from NASA on this historical splashdown.

