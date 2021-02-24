NASA releases first 360-degree view of Mars from Perseverance rover

MARS — NASA’s Perseverance took its first high-definition look around Mars, and the space agency released a 360-degree panorama of what it saw Wednesday afternoon.

The image was stitched together from 142 individual images taken on the rover’s third day on the red planet. NASA says the image shows the rim of the Jezero Crater and cliff face of an ancient river delta.

“We’re nestled right in a sweet spot, where you can see different features similar in many ways to features found by Spirit, Opportunity, and Curiosity at their landing sites,” said Jim Bell of Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, the instrument’s principal investigator.

ASU leads operations of the Mastcam-Z instrument, working in collaboration with Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego.

Image via NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU

The rover has two cameras with zoom. NASA stated that the cameras allow the rover to examine objects near it in Mars’ Jezero Crater and also things that are more distant from where it landed. It can also take panoramic color and 3D images of the surface of the planet.

Scientists are hoping to learn about the geologic history of Mars and the atmospheric conditions of the area. NASA stated that the cameras will also help researchers determine which soil and rock samples they hope to bring back to earth.

This shows the rim of Jezero Crater as seen in the first 360-degree panorama taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/ASU

The NASA team in charge of the camera will talk about the new panorama Thursday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. CST.

A key objective of Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust).

Follow-up missions from NASA and the European Space Agency would then send spacecraft to the red planet to collect and return those samples.