NASA releases first audio recording from Perseverance Rover on Mars

NASA released an eerie audio clip Wednesday, the first of many it expected to receive from its Perseverance Rover. NASA says the sound is the wind on Mars from Feb. 19, 2021. That’s about 18 hours after Perseverance landed on Mars.
NASA says the rover’s mast and microphone were still stowed so the sound is muffled. In the future the rover will be able to extend the mast for clearer audio.
The Space Agency also has audio of laser strikes on Mars. Scientists are using the sounds to help determine the type of rocks on the surface of the planet.
The rover continues to assess of all it’s equipment, and is moving toward the area where it will drop off a tiny helicopter to take a test flight. The team working on the helicopter hope to be the first to make a powered flight on another planet.
NASA also continues to release thousands of pictures the rover is snapping while on the Red Planet. You can view those online through NASA.