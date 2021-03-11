NASA releases first audio recording from Perseverance Rover on Mars

This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Perseverance landed on Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

NASA released an eerie audio clip Wednesday, the first of many it expected to receive from its Perseverance Rover. NASA says the sound is the wind on Mars from Feb. 19, 2021. That’s about 18 hours after Perseverance landed on Mars.

Things are sounding really good here. Listen to the first sounds of wind captured by my SuperCam microphone. This mic is located at the top of my mast. For this recording, my mast was still down so the sound is a bit muffled. https://t.co/0KpN30oIro — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

NASA says the rover’s mast and microphone were still stowed so the sound is muffled. In the future the rover will be able to extend the mast for clearer audio.

The Space Agency also has audio of laser strikes on Mars. Scientists are using the sounds to help determine the type of rocks on the surface of the planet.

🔊 You’re listening to the first audio recordings of laser strikes on Mars. These rhythmic tapping sounds heard by the microphone on my SuperCam instrument have different intensities that can help my team figure out the structure of the rocks around me. https://t.co/nfWyOyfhNy — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

The rover continues to assess of all it’s equipment, and is moving toward the area where it will drop off a tiny helicopter to take a test flight. The team working on the helicopter hope to be the first to make a powered flight on another planet.

NASA also continues to release thousands of pictures the rover is snapping while on the Red Planet. You can view those online through NASA.