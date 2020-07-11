NASCAR considering ban on political paint schemes, report says

TAMPA, Fla. – NASCAR is in the early stages of discussing whether to ban political paint schemes.

According to a report by Adam Stern of Sports Business Daily, NASCAR is in the early stages of discussing whether or not to ban political paint schemes in light of recent events.

Within the past few weeks, drivers have taken political stances with their car’s paint jobs including Bubba Wallace who had a “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme.

As well as Corey LaJoie who had a “Trump 2020” paint job for his car courtesy of a partnership between his racing team and a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump.

The polarization has continued in recent days after President Donald Trump on Monday went after Wallace and criticized the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at its races and venues.

Trump accused Bubba Wallace of perpetrating “a hoax” after one of his crew members discovered a rope shaped like a noose in a garage stall they had been assigned to.

Federal authorities ruled last month that the rope had been hanging there since at least last October and was not a hate crime. Wallace has maintained the rope had been fashioned into a noose.

Wallace responded on his Twitter page by saying that “Always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS. Love wins.

At this point the timing of a move is currently unclear.