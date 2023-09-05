OLATHE, Kan. – When you think of NASCAR, wineries might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But the two are forming an unusual pairing this weekend.

Joel Holland is a NASCAR fan who has camped out at Kansas Speedway. He’s also the CEO of Harvest Hosts with a quarter-million members all who own RVs.

“A lot of them go to NASCAR races all over the country and what they love to do when they are coming through town is go visit the local brewery, the local winery,” Holland said.

They partner with nearly 5,000 sites throughout the country who’ve agreed to host RVs on site free of charge, including about a dozen wineries, breweries and farms in the Metro.

That includes Stone Pillar Vineyard and Winery in Olathe.

“What we get out of it is generally is visitors will come stop in, enjoy some of the attractions, do a wine tasting, buy some bottles,” George Hoff said.

While purchases aren’t required, they are encouraged for members who sign up for the $99 annual membership. Harvest Hosts say guests will spend $50 million this year at local sites, or about an average of $50 a night.

“Especially in a time like this, where we are seeing inflation in wages, costs of inputs are going up. It’s just hard to run a small business, so the extra revenue helps,” Holland said.

So far there have been no cautions or red flags for NASCAR fans or any other campers at the winery according to Hoff, just some sweet and dry reds and a little extra green.

“Really its just been a good experience for both sides. We’ve met a lot of people from all over coming in to either visit family for different sporting events,” Hoff said.