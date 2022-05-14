LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Ahead of the race at Kansas Speedway this weekend, Ally Racing and NASCAR’s Alex Bowman will be donating $4,800 to the Leavenworth County Humane Society in Lansing, KS.

The donation is part of an initiative by Ally and Alex drivers of the Ally sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motors, along with Best Friends Animal Society, to raise awareness and help improve animal welfare across the U.S.

After several years of fundraising constraints due to the impact of COVID-19, the Leavenworth County Humane Society shared Ally and Alex’s donation will go toward general operating and medical expenses to support the needs of the pets in the shelter generously cares for.

In 2021, Bowman’s four wins helped Ally and Alex donate more than $160,000 to Best Friends and affiliated shelters.

