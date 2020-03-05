Nashville area firefighter, singer from KC metro helping families affected by tragic tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro man now living near Nashville is using his talent to benefit others.

Hunter Thomas Mounce has a voice that lights up a crowd and a job that requires courage to put out flames.

In his latest music video, Mounce isn't pretending to be a firefighter because he actually is one in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

But Missouri will always have a piece of his heart. He grew up in Pleasant Hill.

Mounce performs live across the Midwest. Last year, he started the annual "Fund-Blazer" in Cass County and raised about $6,000.

He asks fans to fill up the "Fire Boot" at every show. That money goes to people facing hard times.

"I’m lucky to kind of hold the torch for that, but it’s really not me," Mounce said. "It’s everybody else that gives."

Now, victims of the tornado that tore through Tennessee this week fall into that "facing hardship" category.

"It was pretty devastating. There were trees down everywhere, a lot of power lines," Mounce said. "It was pretty shocking to see."

One couple whose house was ripped apart was nominated to receive $1,000 from the Fire Boot Fund.

"Their first house that they bought, it just got destroyed," Mounce said.



Money tossed in the "Fire Boot" actually recently helped a family in Peculiar, Missouri. Mounce sent $500 to the family of fallen firefighter Chuck McCormick.

"A $100 donation is a big deal," West Peculiar Fire Chief Robert Sperry said. "You’re talking about a survivor with three young children, so every penny counts."

McCormick, 30, was killed in January while responding to a fire. Sperry said this donation means a lot coming from a fellow firefighter.

"It’s really special because they understand why they’re giving that money and what this loss means to Rachel and the boys," Sperry said. "She talks a lot about how much she thanks God for the support because in the days following she did’t know what she was going to do."



Mounce hopes to help more people and fill up the "Fire Boot" at a concert in Grain Valley. It's scheduled for May 2 at MO Country, located at 401 S. Outer Road E.

If you would like to nominate a family in need, find Mounce of Facebook or Instagram and send him a message.