Nashville man didn’t like woman’s church outfit, nearly beat her to death

NASHVILLE — A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after almost beating a woman to death.

Metro Police say they were called a home on Emerald Bay Boulevard where a woman was found with the upper half of her body covered in blood.

The victim’s mother spoke with police and told them it all started with an argument between the victim and her husband, 34-year-old Percy Thompson. Thompson was reportedly angry with what his wife wore to church and kept yelling, “you’re not going to put me back in jail,” according to court documents.

The victim briefly kicked Thompson out of the house until he came back to the home and allegedly pushed his way in, which made the woman fall down the stairs. The victim then tried to leave the home with her children, but was grabbed by Thompson and repeatedly beat and thrown by him.

Court papers say Thompson then packed his car with clothes and drove away. The victim’s mother called police and the victim was taken to the hospital. Thompson was later found and arrested at an apartment on North Dupont Avenue.

According to police, Thompson has a lengthy criminal record and has seven documented domestic incidents with the victim.

The victim was last reported to be unconscious and sedated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.