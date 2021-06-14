Nathan Garrett resigns from Kansas City Police Board; Mayor suggests changes to meetings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nathan Garrett resigned from his appointment with the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners.

His resignation is effective as of last Friday, according to his resignation letter.

In the letter, Garrett said his residency changed and because of that needed to resign from the appointment.

Nathan’s resignation comes after the Police Board sued Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, the City Council and others over a change to the way the city plans to fund the police department.

In May, the City Council voted to continue to spend 20% of its general revenue on the police department, which is required by state law. Any additional money would go into a community safety fund. The department would be required to request any additional money needed out of that fund.

A group of lawmakers representing Kansas City’s Northland have asked Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to address the funding shift. The Governor hasn’t said if he plans to honor that request.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, Garrett was appointed by Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and sworn in on July 27, 2017.

He worked as a state trooper, lawyer, county and state prosecutor, FBI Special Agent and federal prosecutor. Garrett also served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney while serving as a Special Agent for the FBI.

It is now up to Parson to make a new appointment.

After thanking Garrett for his service, Lucas issued a letter that included suggestions for changes to future board meetings. The mayor’s suggestions include:

Making board review mandatory for any proposed changes in service levels or staffing cuts PD provide updated report describing staffing levels in all units Include neighborhood groups at each monthly meeting

Beginning all Board of Police Commissioners meetings with discussion about gun violence Detailed statistics on homicides and non-deadly shootings Specific plans the police department is taking to reduce gun violence

PD provides report on victim and witness support activity including percentage of people cooperating with investigations

City Council update should be provided by a rotating council member

Include evidence-based data in any presentation to the Board of Police Commissioners

Lucas said he hopes to discuss implementation these changes at the next Board of Police Commissioner’s meeting, which takes place Tuesday morning.