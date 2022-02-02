KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After back-to-back years of the festival being canceled, Boulevardia is back in 2022 with some big names headlining the show.
The two-day festival will feature performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Dashboard Confessionals, Dayglow, and Jenny Lewis.
From June 17 to June 18, Boulevardia will take over Crown Center and Washington Square Park with local, regional and national music, craft beer and shops.
Tickets can be purchased online at Boulvardia.com/tickets/
Full Lineup (alphabetical) – Set times will be announced at a later date
Friday, June 17
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Saturday, June 18
Deshica Rage (Kadesh Flow/Jessica Paige)
The Far Side (Imani, Fatlip & Slimkid3 formerly of the Pharcyde)