KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Air guitarists from all over the country will arrive in Kansas City this weekend to rock out for a good cause.

The regional qualifier for the 2023 U.S. Air Guitar Championship will be held at The Brick in Kansas City’s Crossroads Art District on Saturday, May 13.

Described as part rock show, part improv special, musicians will put their best air shredding skills to the test to help raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

All rockers will compete in two rounds. In the first round air guitarists will perform 60 seconds of a song of their choice with the top five performers advancing to the second round.

In the second round competitors will perform to a surprise song.

According to the US Air Guitar website, all air guitarists are scored on a scale from 4.0 to 6.0 based on stage presence, technical merit and the overall “airness” of the performance.

Scores from both rounds are combined to determine a contestant’s overall score and the final winner.

The show begins at 9 p.m. with tickets starting at $10. Anyone interested in taking the stage this weekend can sign up here.

The top performers will progress to the National Finals on July 15 at the The Bluebird Theater in Denver, Colorado.