National Coffee Day 2021: Freebies and deals you don’t want to miss

Close-up of an unrecognisable senior man holding a cup of tea to keep his hands warm in winter.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether you like your coffee plain and simple or sugary-sweet, there’s a deal out there for everyone on this National Coffee Day.

Speaking of everyone, according to the National Coffee Association’s 2020 study, over 60 percent of Americans drink coffee every day. That’s a lot of java.

For some, National Coffee Day might seem like every day, but according to the made-up holiday calendar, it technically falls on Sept. 29. So on Wednesday, restaurants, shops and even convenience stores are getting in on the fun by serving up free or discounted brews.

Here are a ton of freebies and deals you don’t want to miss:

Dunkin’

On National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ lovers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase — but there’s a catch.

You have to be a member of the chain’s free loyalty program, DD Perks. You can sign up on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and its 50th anniversary.

To receive the free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.

Pike Place Roast, named after the original Starbucks store’s location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, is Starbucks’s signature medium roast coffee.

Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limited to one per customer, in-store only, with no order ahead, drive-thru orders or modifiers.

7-Eleven

The convenience store chain is giving 7Rewards loyalty members a free coffee Wednesday with the purchase of a baked good. Sign up on the 7-Eleven app or online.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme rewards members will get a free brewed coffee — and doughnut of their choice — Wednesday, no purchase necessary.

Not a rewards member? No problem. The chain is also giving out a free brewed coffee with no purchase required on Wednesday.

And if you really want that doughnut and have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Krispy Kreme is still offering a free glazed doughnut every day for anyone who shows proof of vaccination through Dec. 31.

Panera

Panera says it’s dedicating this holiday to parents and caregivers. On Wednesday, when you place an order, tell Panera you’re a parent or caregiver to get free coffee all day.

The chain also has an $8.99 monthly unlimited coffee subscription, and there are deals for new subscribers. If you sign up through Thursday, you can get three months free. If you sign up starting Friday, you get free coffee through the end of the year.

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s customers can get a free coffee Wednesday with the chain’s app.

More coffee deals

Barnes & Noble: If browsing through books while drinking coffee is your vibe, this National Coffee Day deal might be for you. Customers can get a free hot or iced tall coffee Wednesday with the purchase of any item from the bake case at Barnes & Noble cafes.

Caribou Coffee: All of Caribou Coffee’s Perks members who visit in-store Wednesday get a chance to win rewards, including free coffee for a year, free size upgrades, free drinks and more.

Casey’s: Make National Coffee Day last all week long. Stop in at Casey’s where, now through Oct. 2, customers can get a free small coffee with any purchase using Casey’s Rewards.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Einstein Bros. says there’s a coffee deal every day when you order ahead in the app. Get a free hot or iced coffee with app orders.

Kolache Factory: Customers can get a free 12-ounce coffee Wednesday with a coupon that will be emailed and posted on social media. No purchase required.

Love’s Travel Stop: Stop in Wednesday for any size coffee or hot beverage for just $1. The best part: All proceeds go to Love’s campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

McDonald’s: The fast food giant doesn’t appear to have a dedicated National Coffee Day deal, but if you download McDonald’s app, you can get any size hot or iced coffee for just 99 cents. That deal can only be redeemed once, but it’s good through the end of the year, not just on Wednesday.

Pilot Flying J: Customers can get any size dispensed hot, iced or cold brew Pilot coffee free with the company’s rewards app on Wednesday.