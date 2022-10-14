KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About 200 employees from the engineering firm Garver spent the day at the Liberty Memorial helping Veterans Community Project.

About 1,000 Garver employees are in Kansas City this week for the company’s annual meeting.

Garver volunteers spent the morning assembling snack packs for homeless veterans at the Veterans Community Project, part of the firm’s corporate giving program, GarverGives.

Some also participated in a fun run, with Garver employees walking and running around the memorial grounds.

“Kansas City has treated us so well,” said Michael Graves, Garver’s chief operating officer. “We’ve had an opportunity to do a lot of work in this community. We’ve done a tremendous amount of work at the KCI Airport. We’ve done some work with the 53rd Terrace bridge project over I-435. We do a lot of work for KDOT and MoDOT, so we feel like we’re deeply connected with the community already.”

Kansas City is home to a lot of top engineering firms. And although Garver is not headquartered here, the company does have three offices in the metro: two in Kansas City and one in Overland Park.

The engineering company devises solutions for aviation, construction, transportation, and water projects.

