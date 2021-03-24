National numbers still show big gap in gender pay in the US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March 24, 2021 marks Equal Pay Day. This is the day women must work to catch up with a man’s pay from the previous year. It has been acknowledged for more than 20 years. Many advocates say the gender pay gap has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Sarah Wurth works in the communications field. She is married with two children. Like many others, the pandemic changed a lot for her family.

“We’ve just had to quickly adapt to some of this you know working from home having children doing school at home,” Wurth said. “It’s just been a journey that none of us were prepared for, but I think we’ve learned a lot from, and probably will be better for it.”

Wurth is still employed, but nationwide data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that women lost at least one million more jobs than men in 2020. On average, a woman makes 82 cents for every one dollar a man makes working the same job. Wendy Doyle, President of United We says some of the biggest gaps are in service industries and health care.

“With women working from home remotely and providing that childcare, we have seen the household responsibilities increase as much as four to five hours per day, as a result of women being from home,” Doyle said.

Researchers say there are several reasons for the gender pay gap. One reason is the likelihood that women stay home to care for children. Women eventually return to the workforce for lower wages than their male counterparts.

“What is key is that this is just for women as a whole. For women of color, the disparity is even wider,” Doyle said.

Mothers are paid less than fathers overall, with a wider gap for mothers of color. For every $1 a white father makes, an Asian American mother makes 90 cents, a white mother makes 71 cents, a Black mother makes 52 cents, a Native American mother makes 50 cents and Latina mother makes 46 cents.

Advocates say employers should take steps to close the gaps.

“First thing is that employer could do is to just do an evaluation internally to look at whether there discrepancies in pay. And if so, then you can take steps forward to close that gap between women and men doing the same work,” Doyle said. “The second is banning salary history from employment applications.”

Doyle says the childcare aspect paired with job loss makes pay it harder for women to earn as much as men.

“COVID-19 has really set us back and at some estimate as much as 20 years behind and that’s contributing to 401k’s and you know individual retirement funds, which really means that again, you’re going to see a ripple effect,” Doyle said.

Wurth says working from home allows her to be able to be a mom and professional.

“You know everyone’s learned from COVID and the critical need for flexibility,” Wurth said. “So I would hope that is something that’s considered whether it’s, you know, continued to work from home and the possibility that that extends to people.”

If the current gap continues, researchers believe it will close by 2059. The next Equal Pay Day is August 3, 2021, marking the day a Black woman reaches a white man’s wages from the previous year.