National Park Service to waive entrance fees at open parks to aid social distancing

GRAND CANYON, AZ – JUNE 09: National Park Service (NPS) employee Bill Dabney leads a pack of mules loaded with tools and supplies on June 9, 2009 into in Grand Canyon, Arizona. The NPS Tuesday launched its largest trail reconstruction project in the Grand Canyon since the 1960’s, using federal stimulus funds given by Congress to help jump-start the U.S. economy. The Grand Canyon park received $10.8 million as part of the stimulus and began using it Tuesday to rehabilitate the scenic South Kaibab trail. As part of the project 28 trail crew employees are avoiding furlough because of the fresh funds. National parks around the country are using the money to fund deferred maintenance as well as begin fresh development projects. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has directed the National Park Service to the waive entrance fees at all national parks that remain open during the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to aid public social distancing.

“This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our incredible National Parks,” Bernhardt said in a news release Wednesday. “Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social distancing.”

The step comes as more than 7,500 people have been infected by the virus in the US, and at least 125 have died. In response, states are ordering new shutdowns and restrictions every day and public health officials are encouraging the public to stay home and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the virus.

Still, while the National Park Service has temporarily closed some parks, the vast majority remain fully or partially open — though “many facilities will be closed.”

In an open letter released earlier this month, an organization representing National Park Service retirees called on the agency to introduce broader closures to protect the staff and the public.

Chair Phil Francis of The Coalition to Protect America’s Parks argues that “to suggest to the public that gathering at national park sites is acceptable … is irresponsible to the visiting public and employees.”

“National parks welcome visitors from around the world,” Francis writes. “Many National Park Service employees interact with members of the public daily.”