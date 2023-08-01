KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday is “National Spider-Man Day.” Union Station celebrated outside the “Beyond Spider-Man exhibit.”

Guests gathered just outside the Bank of America gallery for face painting and the first 250 guests 12 and under were given a free Spider-Man cookie.

The Spider-Man exhibit opened in late May. It takes fans on a journey of the web slinger’s life from humble beginnings to his present day status as one of the world’s most popular fictional characters.

For super hero fans, it was the perfect afternoon to celebrate Spider-Man.

“It’s all about making memories. They get to learn something and have a great time,” said George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station. “And it all helps us keep Union Station strong.”

Tickets for the exhibit are now on sale. They start around $15 a person and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.