KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tradition continued this Memorial Day at the National World War One Museum and Memorial. Hundreds attended a ceremony honoring those who gave their lives in fighting for our freedom.

General Larry Jordan said there’s no way to repay their sacrifice, but we can remember them and live our lives by the key principals that they died fighting for.

“We need to practice those in our interpersonal relations with others,” Jordan said. “Democracy, liberty, justice doesn’t apply to one political group, social group, or ethnic group, it applies to us all as Americans,” Jordan said.

The traveling Vietnam Wall visited the National World War One Museum and Memorial.

On it, are thousands of names of service members killed in the line of duty.

Stephanie Tuley-Fuson said it’s important that our heroes are never forgotten.

“I just want to make sure that America and everybody just always remembers, and I always say never forget,” Tuley-Fuson said.

“If we say their names and we honor them then we always know that they’re not forgotten.”

Her husband, Phillip, served nearly seven years in the Navy before he was killed.

Monday, she walked past other Gold Star Families to present a wreath. These are spouses, children, parents and siblings whose loved ones died fighting for our country.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said this is also a significant day because of what’s going on in our country and the world.

“We’re here celebrating liberty,” Cleaver said.

He hopes people realize the importance of keeping our country free.

“This is an annual reminder that we can’t lose it,” Cleaver said. “If we lose it in the United states, that’s the whole world. It’s over.”

We know the fight for some veterans doesn’t stop when they come home.

There are 140 American flags outside the WWI Memorial. Each one represents a service member who lost their life to suicide. Every 72 minutes, a service member takes his or her own life.

