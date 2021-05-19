National World War I Museum hosts COVID-19 clinic, draws ties to Spanish flu pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time a global pandemic hit our nation, soldiers were fighting the first world war.

That helps explain why the National World War I Museum and Memorial is hosting a free COIVD-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday.

When the coronavirus threat closed the museum 15 months ago, the museum president said more people became interested in learning how Americans handled the Spanish flu pandemic a hundred years ago. As a result, museum president and CEO Matthew Naylor said it only makes sense they would play a role in hosting a vaccination clinic to combat the current pandemic.

Both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the Pfizer vaccine are being offered at the museum.

More than 60 people pre-registered to get their immunizations.

“It’s said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” said Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the museum and memorial. “And we are certainly experiencing that today. We are delighted to help folks with that story as well. If you come here and have your vaccination, walk in right up until 4 o’clock today, there’s free entry to the museum.”

Vaccine recipients get a voucher good for free admission to the museum that doesn’t have to be used today.

During the last year, the museum has only been getting about half of the visitors it normally would expect.And today Naylor announced some more good news to turn that around.

The Liberty Memorial tower, which has been closed to the public for the last 15 months, will reopen in one week, May 26.