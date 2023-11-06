KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The next time you visit the National World War I Museum and Memorial, you’ll notice some changes in the main gallery.

Museum officials have raised millions of dollars in donations to upgrade about 60% of the displays.

The changes range from new lighting and paint to new interactive screens where guests can dive into the archives and see pictures and video from World War I.

There are also new interactive games for kids to play and learn at the same time.

Museum leaders said this is just the start. They also plan to refresh the gallery in phases over the next two years to elevate the museum experience.

“It’s been a wonderful outpouring of support. We’re tremendously grateful,” WWI Museum Executive Director Dr. Matthew Naylor said.

“People invest in this project. The people in Kansas City have stewarded this for 100 years, and this is more evidence of their love of the museum and memorial.”

Guests can see the new upgrades starting Tuesday.

With this weekend being Veterans Day, the National World War I Museum and Memorial is also offering half-price tickets Friday through Sunday. Veterans can get in for free.