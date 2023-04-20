The National World War I Museum will display ‘Horizons’ on the Liberty Memorial Tower April 25-29.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the National World War I Museum and Memorial plans to unveil a new art installation to honor the nation’s veterans.

The museum will display the ‘Horizons’ art installation on the Liberty Memorial Tower and on the North Terrace wall April 25-29.

Projection mapping technology will be to illuminate the display on the side of the tower. The project will depict a field of poppies on the lower half of the tower to represent those who have lost their lives on the battlefield.

The upper half of the tower will show poppies floating in a blue horizon to represent a hopeful transition to a more peaceful future.

To the left of the poppies stands the silhouettes of soldiers marching through a battlefield with the phased “Lest We Forget”. Officials say the silhouettes were drawn from real WWI photos in the museum’s collection.

The display also features the famous quote from Missouri General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds.” In 1921, Pershing led the American Expeditionary Forces to victory during WWI.

The last time a light projection display was used on the Liberty Tower was when the museum celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Armistice in November 2018.