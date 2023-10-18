ISLETON, Cali. (KTXL) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Isleton on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Isleton is located about 40 miles southwest of Sacramento and about 65 miles northeast of San Francisco. The city is located on the easternmost edge of the Delta Region.

The USGS first recorded the shake at 9:29 a.m. local time with a 4.6 magnitude.

The USGS shared on X the quake was initially estimated at a magnitude 5 so the general public with Wireless Emergency Alert enabled phones would receive the alert.

USGS’s intensity map shows the quake was most felt as far east as Sacramento, as far south as Modesto, as far west as San Leandro, and as far north as Vacaville.

So far, more than 1,000 ‘Did You Feel It?’ responses have been sent to the USGS. The furthest report from the epicenter came from Olivehurst in Yuba County with a ‘light’ report.

This is Northern California’s second earthquake of a similar magnitude this week. A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck along California’s north coast on Monday.