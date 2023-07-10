(NewsNation) — A manhunt is underway in Pennsylvania for Michael Burham, an escaped prisoner who police describe as a “survivalist” with military training, prepared to withstand the elements and conceal himself.

Police have located some small campsites they believe are associated with Burham, Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said at a press conference.

The jail from which Burham escaped is in northern Pennsylvania, about 18 miles from Jamestown, New York, and just outside the Allegheny National Forest.

Officials have scoured the homes and wooded areas inside the search radius of the manhunt.

“Burnham is a self-taught survivalist with military experience and could be potentially holed up in a wooded area near the city,” Bivens said. “We are considering him armed and dangerous, and we are cautioning residents if they see him or believe that he may be anywhere near them that they should not attempt to approach him.”

Burham is believed to have prepared to conceal himself in the woods, and small campsites and stockpiles were located in the forest near the prison, Bivens said. They have no reason to believe he has left the general area.

Burham, 34, escaped from a jail in Warren, Pennsylvania, by climbing up on exercise equipment and using tied-up bedsheets to escape from a window.

He was being held on a $1 million bond on kidnapping, burglary and arson charges, as well as being the prime suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin.

Burham is also associated with the carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple while trying to escape capture.

Authorities say they cannot stress enough how dangerous Burham is and are urging local residents to be aware when they are out and about.

More than a dozen federal, state and local authorities are involved in the search for Burham. They are using drones, helicopters and dogs to search a remote area not far from the prison.

However, a majority of the search is happening on foot due to the rough terrain.

The Pennsylvania State Police has assumed control as the search expands through the county and into the state of New York.

The U.S. Marshal is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to Burham’s arrest. Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward.