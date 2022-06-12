TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One pest control company is offering homeowners $2,000 to let them release dozens of cockroaches into their homes as part of a study to test the latest treatments in pest control.

The Pest Informer said it’s looking for five to seven households to release approximately 100 American cockroaches into their homes to test specific pest control techniques and gauge their effectiveness.

The company provided a strict list of rules for the study, including that the trial period would last approximately 30 days.

Participants must also own the home or have written approval from the homeowner, be 21 years or older, and must be located in the continental United States.

The company said all cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe, but homeowners will be barred from using additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

If the roaches persist, the company claimed it will use traditional treatment options at no cost to the homeowner.

If you’re looking for 100 creepy, crawly new roommates – or just a way to make $2,000 – you can fill out an online application form on ThePestInformer.com.

