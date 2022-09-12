(NEXSTAR) – Fans of the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will be disappointed if they try to tune in to the regular mid-day broadcast Monday. The show isn’t being canceled, but it is being moved off the air and onto NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The 56-year-old show will release new episodes exclusively on Peacock weekdays at 6 a.m. Eastern Time.

That means you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch the show starting Monday, Sept. 12.

Peacock has three payment tiers: free, $4.99 a month for “Premium,” and $9.99 a month for “Premium Plus.”

NBC confirmed to Nexstar that “Days of Our Lives” will only be available those paying $4.99 per month or more – Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

To entice customers, NBC Universal is running a sale on Peacock subscriptions, offering a Premium subscription for $1.99 per month, or $19.99 for a year.

Peacock subscribers will get access to all the new episodes as they’re released, as well as a library of old episodes of the show.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in the company’s announcement. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

“NBC News Daily,” a new hourlong newscast, will air in the former “Days of Our Lives” time slot, NBC Universal said.

Anyone with questions about the “Days of Our Lives” change can call a customer care hotline at 855-597-1827.