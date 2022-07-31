CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sources confirm to Nexstar’s WJW that a decision is expected Monday on whether or not Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended.

It’s been a month since Watson’s disciplinary hearing was held in front of the hearing officer, former Federal Judge Sue. L. Robinson. Robinson is expected to decide if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and if he did, should he be suspended.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits last month. Details of the settlements are confidential.

About half of the women, who have filed lawsuits, spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

Once the judge’s decision is announced, both sides can decide if they want to appeal her decision.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. The cases were presented to two Texas grand juries, which declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, has been practicing with the Browns while Robinson has spent weeks trying to determine whether the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.

