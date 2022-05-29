(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced a review of local and federal authorities’ responses to last week’s school shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

In a statement, DOJ spokesperson Anthony Coley said that Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin (R) had asked the department to conduct a Critical Incident Review.

Coley also said that the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing will handle the investigation.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events,” Coley said. “The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.”

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent,” Coley added. “The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.