ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Dominos is selling pizzas ordered online for half off until November, 20. The customer appreciation deal comes just in time for the holidays.

The pizza chain says the deal is for 50% off menu-priced pizzas. They must be ordered from Dominos.com, Domino’s app, or from the AnyWare platforms on Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

“November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino’s wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love,” writes Frank Garrido, Domino’s executive vice president of U.S. operations and support.

The deal includes any pizza size, with over 20 toppings, on five types of crust. It also includes specialty pizzas like the Pacific Veggie, MeatZZa, Philly Cheese Steak, and more.