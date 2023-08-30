Winds as fast as 130 miles per hour and flooded streets chased some Floridians away from Hurricane Idalia’s path.

One man who stayed spoke with FOX4 after riding out the storm despite evacuation orders.

“Right now, [his house] has water in it and I’ve got my furniture up on the countertops and stuff like that,” the man said. “The river going up as fast as it’s going looks like it did in ’93.”

That storm brought winds as high as 90 miles an hour with tornadoes as well as the rain.

Now, the focus for property and building owners is seeing if their storm preparation worked and how much of the Labor Day weekend will be filled up with repairing water damage.

The few deaths so far have been related to people either moving too quickly in vehicles, or driving through flooded areas.

Mother Nature has eclipsed presidential politics at least for now, putting Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the same side of the fight to keep the state safe and help it recover.

“[The federal government] approved an early request for Emergency Declaration to ensure he had the full support ahead of time to protect the people’s lives in the State of Florida,” Biden said.

Nine-hundred Coast Guard personnel are heading to the southeastern corner of the US. DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard with more than 5,000 soldiers and airmen to help set up before the storm and to clean up after it.

“These counties are not going to be able to afford that on their own of course even with a 75% cost-share with the federal government,” DeSantis said.