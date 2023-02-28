WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Williamsburg Police Department is thanking a toddler for assisting in an arrest on Friday.

The police department said it and Kentucky State Police were in Williamsburg attempting to serve a subject with multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest.

According to a news release from the department, no adult family members were willing to tell authorities where a fugitive was inside the house. But, “A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘it is good, to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” according to the release.

Authorities arrested 45-year-old Tina Hicks, of Williamsburg, who was served with two outstanding Whitley County Circuit Court indictments, charging her with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with 4 other outstanding district court warrants.

The department said the child involved was visiting family. “He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place wrong time,” they said.