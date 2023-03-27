(WJW) — It’s been three months since Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

In a February Instagram post, Renner promised fans across the globe they would see his upcoming work as soon as he was back on his feet.

And now he’s taking those first steps toward getting back at it. He shared a physical therapy moment on Twitter along with a video showing him on an anti-gravity treadmill — on both feet!

You can see the video here.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the tweet reads.

According to University of Michigan Health, “Anti-gravity training and rehabilitation assists athletes by lessening the impact or loading on lower body extremity joints and muscles while shortening the healing process by overcoming weight bearing restrictions due to injury and overuse.”

The 52-year-old “Avengers” star suffered blunt chest trauma and multiple orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowcat, a large piece of machinery used to clear snow from roads and trails.

After a two-week hospital stay and surgery, he was able to go home to continue his recovery.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.