(The Hill) – Reality-star-turned-criminal-reform-advocate Kim Kardashian bested Hillary Clinton in a legal knowledge trivia contest during filming for “Gutsy,” Clinton’s forthcoming documentary series on women with her daughter Chelsea Clinton, People reports.

The mother-daughter-duo sat down with Kardashian, who in December announced she had passed her first “baby bar” exam, to discuss her criminal justice work, which the former Democratic presidential nominee and secretary of State called “impressive.”

“She’s very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference,” Clinton said of the mogul.

Clinton added, “She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work.”

Kardashian showcased her “impressive” knowledge by winning the trivia contest, which consisted of questions on topics such as use of deadly force, 11-4.

Clinton, who has a law degree from Yale, jokingly said her loss was more than just humbling.

“Oh, it was heartbreaking!” she told People.

Chelsea Clinton defended her mother, saying her loss appeared to be a result of reaction time.

“Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn’t hit the buzzer in time,” the writer and global health advocate said in a video clip published by People.

Clinton said she was also intrigued by how well Kardashian performed.

“Mom, you made a good effort,” Chelsea said.

Kardashian has used her celebrity status to bring attention to several cases, including pushing for the jailed father of a Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victim to be allowed to attend his child’s funeral in June.

“Gusty,” based on the Clintons’ 2019 book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” is set to premiere Sept. 9. on Apple TV+.