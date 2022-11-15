TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — WOW! Internet customers across the country reported outage problems Tuesday afternoon.

“Our team is investigating a global outage that is impacting customers across WOW! markets, http://wowway.com, and our customer care centers,” the company tweeted around 1 p.m. EST. “We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

At around 12:23 p.m., about 30,000 outages were reported by outage website Downdetector.com, although it went down to around 24,000 at 12:38 p.m.

At 12:54 p.m., 4,304 outages were reported in Tampa. Other heavily impacted areas included Detroit, Atlanta, and Birmingham — although Downdetector’s map shows that the outages are focused in the Detroit area with 5,500 outages reported.

WOW! Internet’s website also appeared to be non-functional, with a “502 Bad Gateway” appearing instead.

At roughly the same time that reports of WOW! outages started to appear, Breezeline internet and cable customers also started to report problems.

“We are currently experiencing an outage of Internet, Phone, and Television services impacting customers all of our Ohio systems,” Breezeline said in a statement. “Our technicians are working on the issue and we do apologize for the inconvenience.”

There was no immediate evidence to suggest that the two outages were connected.

This is a developing story.