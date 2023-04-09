(KTLA) — A man who allegedly shot his neighbor through a wall in a West Hollywood apartment on Friday has escaped and is on the run after a day-long standoff.

The person of interest was identified as Joshua Findley, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is described as a Hispanic man standing 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his face, neck, arms and legs.

Findley is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. He also resides in the luxury apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Joshua Findley in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua Findley in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. at The Dylan Apartments on Santa Monica Boulevard in response to a noise complaint, officials said.

A woman in her 50s was transported to a hospital with two gunshot wounds — one to her neck and one to her leg, said LASD. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The woman was believed to be alone in her kitchen when the bullets went through the wall and struck her, officials said. Authorities do not believe the victim was targeted, but are still investigating the cause.

Seven apartments near where the shooting occurred were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities initially tried contacting Findley who was believed to be holed up inside the apartment where the shots came from but to no avail.

Amid the response, a Sheriff’s Department SWAT helicopter landed on La Brea Avenue earlier in the day, blocking traffic in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed. A crisis negotiation team arrived on the scene as well.

Around 5 p.m., authorities used small drones to confirm Findley was not inside the apartment.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital where she remains in stable condition on Friday night.

As of Friday night, Findley has escaped the apartment complex and remains at large. He has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.