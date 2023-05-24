LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVO) – A man in Kentucky was arrested after allegedly shooting his roommate in the buttocks over a frozen Hot Pocket, according to police.

Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony assault after police say he and his roommate got into an argument over the frozen food item on Saturday night.

As detailed in a citation from the Louisville Metro Police Department, the victim claimed Williams “got mad that he ate the last Hot Pocket,” at which point Williams began “throwing tiles” at his roommate. The roommate attempted to fight back but ultimately decided to leave “when Mr. Williams went inside the residence and got a gun,” according to the complaint.

The victim told police Williams “shot him in the a–” as he was trying to leave, according to the citation. The roommate was able to run away for help.

Williams was arrested just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning and booked into jail hours later, according to arrest records. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 30.