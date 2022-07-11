BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department.

Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on Sunday evening, according to his family.

Photos provided by The AWARE Foundation

All first responders cleared the scene soon after, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Landon was last seen in an area of Buckingham County around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office had asked for residents to be on the lookout for Landon early Monday morning.

“Please be on the lookout for a missing 6 year old non-verbal, autistic male LAST SEEN WEARING GRAY PANTS AND A GREEN AND BLUE TSHIRT near the area of 4650 New Store Rd.,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a message posted on the Toga Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Also in the post, the Toga Volunteer Fire Department wrote: “Please Keep The Family and those the participated in the search in your Thoughts and Prayers.”

All Buckingham County Volunteer Fire Departments, Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and Virginia State Police Helicopter assisted in the search.