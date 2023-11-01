(NewsNation) — Authorities released new details about the death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry, but his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Authorities confirmed Perry was already dead when first responders reached his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Emergency responders got to his home at 4:07 p.m. Saturday. The person who made the 911 call told responders they got back to the house and saw Perry completely underwater in the hot tub, the LA Fire Department said.

That person pulled Perry’s head above water and over to the side of the hot tub. A quick assessment by first responders revealed he was already deceased.

“Firefighters pulled the victim out of the jacuzzi and did a quick medical assessment to find he was deceased,” the LAFD said in a statement.

The identity of the 911 caller has not yet been released by official sources, but multiple reports say it was Perry’s assistant.

Perry had played pickleball earlier that day and sources say there were indications he appeared fatigued during that outing, hours before his death.