(KTLA) – Two people who were injured in a crash in the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County were rescued thanks to an iPhone 14, officials said.

The sheriff’s office says it was informed by Apple emergency services of a crash in the forest around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims’ vehicle went 300 feet down the side of a mountain in the Montrose area, rescue crews say. The victims were in a remote canyon and did not have cellular service, officials detailed in a tweet thread.

They were able to get themselves out of the vehicle, and, using the new emergency satellite service on their iPhone 14, were able to communicate to a relay center through text, officials explained.

The call center gave the search and rescue team an accurate location for the victims, who were eventually found.

The victims, described as a man and woman in their 20s, had mild to moderate injuries. A helicopter hoisted the victims out of the canyon and transported them to a hospital.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Crash detection is available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models as well as Apple Watch Series 8, SE (2nd Generation), and Ultra. If the Apple device detects severe car crashes, it will ask if you’d like to make an emergency call. If you do not respond, it will automatically trigger Emergency SOS to alert authorities.