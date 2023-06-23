(KTLA) — Nicki Minaj’s neighbors want to boot her out of Hidden Hills, California, over concerns about her husband’s criminal history.

Resident Beverly Barden issued a petition called Say No to Sex Offenders in Hidden Hills and is calling for the eviction of Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, from the posh Los Angeles County neighborhood.

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first,” the petition reads. “Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

The couple moved into the home in December 2022 and reportedly paid a whopping $19.5 million, according to TMZ.

The petition started that same month.

That July, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 1995, Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape tied to a 1994 assault that happened when both he and the victim were 16, according to USA Today.

He was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in state prison. He ended up serving just short of four years, according to New York State Department of Corrections records. He was released in March 1999.

In 2006, Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2002 shooting death of Lamont Robinson, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Blast.

The outlet reported that Petty was sentenced to 10 years in prison but served seven. Court records showed he was released in May 2013 and was on supervised release for five years until May 2018.

While Minaj is a successful rapper and entrepreneur, the petition claims her husband’s rap sheet could cause the property value of the neighborhood to plummet.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to (the) appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target,” it continued.

In December 2022, Petty was ordered to settle a harassment lawsuit brought on by his alleged sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough. Hough was suing Petty for “infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation,” according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

The petition has a goal of 1,000 signatures. At last check, it had received 931.

So far, Minaj has not made any public comments about the petition.

Nexstar’s KTLA has reached out to the “Pink Friday” artist about this and has not heard back.

Hidden Hills is home to many big names, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Will and Jada Smith and Jennifer Lopez.